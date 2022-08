When do DC-area students head back to school? Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

Here's a breakdown of when students across the D.C. region go back to school.

More Local News Here’s a breakdown of when students across the area go back to school. School System State Start Date Fredericksburg City VA Aug. 8 Stafford VA Aug. 9 Rappahannock VA Aug. 10 Manassas City VA Aug. 10 Spotsylvania VA Aug. 10 Culpeper VA Aug. 10 Fauquier VA Aug. 10 Frederick MD Aug. 17 Fairfax VA Aug. 22 Manassas Park City VA Aug. 22 Prince William VA Aug. 22 Alexandria City VA Aug. 22 St. Mary’s MD Aug. 24 Loudoun VA Aug. 25 Arlington VA Aug. 29 Baltimore MD Aug. 29 Falls Church City VA Aug. 29 D.C. D.C. Aug. 29 Prince George’s MD Aug. 29 Montgomery MD Aug. 29 Baltimore City MD Aug. 29 Howard MD Aug. 29 Charles MD Aug. 29 Anne Arundel MD Aug. 30 Calvert MD Aug. 30 Carroll MD Sept. 6 Harford MD Sept. 6

