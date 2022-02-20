CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
School accused of racial discrimination over COVID protocols

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 2:01 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. — A former University of Delaware police officer has accused the school and its police chief of racial discrimination.

He claims in a federal lawsuit that he was fired after calling out his superiors for risking officers’ health during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The News Journal reports that Raushan Rich was charged with insubordination when he expressed disagreement with a university protocol that required police officers to transport COVID-19-positive students to quarantine housing.

Rich claims he was disciplined while other white employees were not.

A university spokesperson said the school does not comment on ongoing litigation. Rich and his attorney also declined to comment.

