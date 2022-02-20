School accused of racial discrimination over COVID protocols

WILMINGTON, Del. — A former University of Delaware police officer has accused the school and its police chief of racial…

WILMINGTON, Del. — A former University of Delaware police officer has accused the school and its police chief of racial discrimination.

He claims in a federal lawsuit that he was fired after calling out his superiors for risking officers’ health during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The News Journal reports that Raushan Rich was charged with insubordination when he expressed disagreement with a university protocol that required police officers to transport COVID-19-positive students to quarantine housing.

Rich claims he was disciplined while other white employees were not.

A university spokesperson said the school does not comment on ongoing litigation. Rich and his attorney also declined to comment.

