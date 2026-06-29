Fairfax County fire department seeks public’s help on training facility fire

Fairfax County officials are asking the public to come forward with any information about a fire that destroyed a Virginia Task Force 1 training facility in Lorton last weekend.

Fairfax County officials are asking the public to come forward with any information about a fire that destroyed a Virginia Task Force 1 training facility in Lorton last weekend.

The fire happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at Fairfax County Fire and Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Training Facility on Furnace Road. Fire crews arrived to find a storage facility engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, but the fire destroyed several pieces of equipment, including a semi tractor-trailer and a Kubota tractor.

“I’m hoping that we can figure out what happened here and be able to replace what we have because this is what’s the bread and butter of Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue,” said Battalion Chief Robert Schoenberger at a press event on Monday.

The training facility is used by Virginia Task Force 1, special operations volunteers that aid in disaster search and rescue efforts. The Task Force is currently in Venezuela assisting in the aftermath of the earthquakes that struck the country on June 24.

Surveillance video of the fire captured six individuals walking around the facility prior to the fire. Officials say its currently unknown how the individuals entered the facility.

“We’re not characterizing it as arson, we can’t assign intent to this yet,” said William Vannoy, deputy chief of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

Anyone with information on the fire or the individuals spotted in the surveillance video is asked to call Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477 or visit Fairfax Crime Solvers’ website.

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