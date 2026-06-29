Virginia lawmakers approve 2-year spending plan, avoiding partial government shutdown

Virginia lawmakers have approved a new two year spending plan, avoiding the Commonwealth’s first ever partial government shutdown.

Virginia lawmakers have approved a new two-year spending plan, avoiding the commonwealth’s first ever partial government shutdown.

The funding package includes a new tax on data centers and a plan to launch retail marijuana stores.

On Monday, both chambers put the final touches on it, approving 14 changes Gov. Abigail Spanberger wanted to see made to the version passed last week.

“By finalizing our budget, Virginia is charting a path toward a stronger, more secure, and more affordable future for every family who calls our commonwealth home,” Spanberger said.

Examples cited by Spanberger include adding a new exemption to a ban on law enforcement officers wearing masks and investing $2 million each year to establish a new grant program to support localities in providing cancer screenings for career firefighters.

There are also 4% raises for teachers and school support staff, and 3.5% raises for state employees in each year. Additionally included is $577 million for childcare and early childhood education for Virginia families.

“Additionally, we are investing more than $100 million to make housing more affordable, lower energy costs, and make sure every Virginian can build a stable future without being crushed by rising costs,” Spanberger said. “These investments will not only save Virginia families money, but they will keep Virginia’s workforce and businesses competitive for decades to come.”

One of the biggest holdups in the process was the debate over whether to keep the tax break for data centers in place. The exemption will remain, though data centers will now face that new tax.

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