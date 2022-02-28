CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Education News » Delaware ending state of…

Delaware ending state of emergency, mask mandates

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 12:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Governor John Carney is terminating a state of emergency he declared because of the coronavirus and ending mask requirements for Delaware schools.

Carney’s office says vaccine or testing requirements will expire for teachers and state employees at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The state of emergency and school mask requirement will end at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials also said mask mandates for all Delaware court facilities and most state government facilities will be lifted Wednesday.

The judicial branch also will end its mandatory testing program for unvaccinated employees.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Innovation for IRS customer experience hangs on cost effectiveness

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up