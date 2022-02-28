Delaware ending state of emergency, mask mandates

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Governor John Carney is terminating a state of emergency he declared because of the coronavirus…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Governor John Carney is terminating a state of emergency he declared because of the coronavirus and ending mask requirements for Delaware schools.

Carney’s office says vaccine or testing requirements will expire for teachers and state employees at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The state of emergency and school mask requirement will end at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials also said mask mandates for all Delaware court facilities and most state government facilities will be lifted Wednesday.

The judicial branch also will end its mandatory testing program for unvaccinated employees.

