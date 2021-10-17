Student protests at Howard University enter second week as trustees respond

The Howard University Board of Trustees responded to student protests over housing conditions and trustee representation in a Saturday afternoon statement.

Last week students at Howard University took over the Blackburn University Center to protest against housing conditions and lack of student representation on the school’s board of trustees.

The board of trustees responded Saturday in a release, saying “Simply put, we hear you and we continue to welcome your viewpoints on all matters pertaining to Howard.”

The release went on to state that the board supports and encourages the administration’s open and constructive dialogue with students.

“The goal is to cultivate spaces for us to listen and discuss prominent issues on students’ minds.”

The release also touched on protestors’ housing concerns.

“The University has always guaranteed housing for freshmen and sophomores; currently, 94 percent of first- and second-year students are living in Howard University residences,” the release said. “This Fall, Howard secured and provided additional housing for 700 students, a 15 percent increase in the total number of beds available for students compared to the 2019-2020 academic year. We recognize that, despite our efforts, there are those in our community who have struggled to find housing opportunities.”

The board acknowledged that other housing issues will take time to resolve.

The board also said it will offer previously elected student affiliate trustees, who were not seated at the time due to the pandemic, an opportunity to serve a one-year term as full trustees.

Student protesters responded to the board statement on Instagram, saying while they appreciate the reinstatement of those members, there needs to be a space for all students to be heard.

They also highlighted that the board failed to provide a timeline for a safe proper existence on campus.