Hybrid learning will be a thing of the past for Anne Arundel Co. schools

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

April 30, 2021, 8:06 AM

As school systems around the area are working to wrap up a year like they’ve never experienced before, at least one is drawing a line in the sand and saying it actually won’t experience it again.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland said the hybrid learning setup many students are in right now — with students getting in-person instruction two days of the week and distance learning the other three — will be a thing of the past when students return in the fall.

A letter from Superintendent George Arlotto made public Thursday said, “There should be no question that the best instruction happens when teachers and students are together in the classroom.”

He said the county is “not planning for any hybrid instruction for students or teachers next fall.”

But Arlotto also said the county is considering a fully virtual option for students who may need one in the fall. Last month school leaders in Howard County said a fully virtual option is under consideration there for the fall.

Earlier this month, Montgomery County Public Schools announced it will start up a fully virtual option for students in pre-K through 12th grade. Students in that program will have to apply and be accepted in that to take part.

Charles County already offers a similar fully virtual program.

