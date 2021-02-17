CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Education News » New budget includes raises…

New budget includes raises for teachers as they return to Anne Arundel Co. classrooms

Kyle Cooper

February 17, 2021, 6:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Teachers in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, will see larger paychecks under a new budget approved by the school board Tuesday night. The board is adding nearly $42 million to the $1.4 billion spending plan.

Teachers wanted bigger raises. The budget, which still needs final approval by the Anne Arundel County Council, also includes money for adding 19 positions to address the social and emotional needs of students.

The school board added seven school counselors, seven school psychologists and five social workers. To fund those additional positions, the board cut the number of teachers requested for class-size reduction from 129 to 100.

In addition, the school board approved several building projects, including nearly $76 million for a new high school in Severn, and the eventual replacement of three elementary schools.

Prior to the vote, teachers circled the school board building parking lot, honking horns in protest of having teachers return to classrooms Wednesday.

Teacher Allison Heinz told WBAL TV, “I live with someone who is immune compromised, and I’m concerned about all the things I’m bringing home.”

Anne Arundel County Teachers Union President Russell Leone told WBAL that teachers don’t think the school systems’ COVID-19 protocols are good enough.

“Right now we don’t have something that is as enforceable and consistent that no matter what school you walk into, it’s going to look the same,” he said.

The school system says it has detailed written plan to keep teachers and students safe.

While teachers go back into classrooms Wednesday, students don’t start returning to buildings until March 1.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up