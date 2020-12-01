Virginia Tech brews up ‘Fightin’ Hokies Lager’

In a few months, you will have a chance to pop the top off a licensed Virginia Tech beer.

“Fightin’ Hokies” is a classic Munich-style Helles lager.

“This gives us a chance to offer a little joy to the world, a bit of fun in what has been a challenging time,” said Brandy Salmon, the university’s associate vice president for Innovation and partnerships.

Yes, Virginia Tech has its own brewers — as well as its own brewhouse and malting system — and they are all part of its Department of Food Science and Technology Innovation.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond is helping Virginia Tech bring the beer to market.

And while the combination of college students and beer usually evokes “Animal House”-style antics, this new creation will also make a more wholesome impact on campus.

“A small percentage of the proceeds from the beer will be invested back into Virginia Tech to support research and innovation, as well as scholarships for students,“ Salmon said.

The lager is expected to hit stores in the commonwealth — and in the D.C. area — this spring.