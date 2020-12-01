CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Home » Education News » Virginia Tech brews up…

Virginia Tech brews up ‘Fightin’ Hokies Lager’

Michelle Murillo

December 1, 2020, 8:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The label design features university trademarks, including the word Hokies and the vintage Fightin’ Gobblers bird. (Courtesy Virginia Tech)

In a few months, you will have a chance to pop the top off a licensed Virginia Tech beer.

“Fightin’ Hokies” is a classic Munich-style Helles lager.

“This gives us a chance to offer a little joy to the world, a bit of fun in what has been a challenging time,” said Brandy Salmon, the university’s associate vice president for Innovation and partnerships.

Yes, Virginia Tech has its own brewers — as well as its own brewhouse and malting system — and they are all part of its Department of Food Science and Technology Innovation.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond is helping Virginia Tech bring the beer to market.

And while the combination of college students and beer usually evokes “Animal House”-style antics, this new creation will also make a more wholesome impact on campus.

“A small percentage of the proceeds from the beer will be invested back into Virginia Tech to support research and innovation, as well as scholarships for students,“ Salmon said.

The lager is expected to hit stores in the commonwealth — and in the D.C. area — this spring.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD deputy CIO Ranks heads back to CIA

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

Big gains for Thrift Savings Plan in November

GSA helping agencies overcome ‘mental barrier’ fielding unattended bots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up