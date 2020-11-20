Delaware college to offer inmates Pell grants, courses

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware inmates will soon get the chance to take college classes through a federal program that…

The Delaware Department of Corrections said Thursday that a community college in Dover will begin offering the grants to jailed students in two correctional facilities. The school was recently approved to participate in the Second Chance Pell Experiment.

It was launched under the Obama administration to see whether education could reduce recidivism.

The department says the school is working with state officials to offer a human services degree program in jails. The school plans to launch the pilot program in the spring.

