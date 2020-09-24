Thousands of Loudoun Co. students return to classrooms part-time next month

Thousands of public school students in Loudoun County, Virginia, will be headed back to the classroom on a part-time basis by the end of October.

The Loudoun County School Board approved a plan to allow for part-time in-person learning for children in kindergarten through 2nd grade on Oct. 27.

“Our goal continues to be to bring students back to schools for in-person learning as soon as possible, so long as we can do so safely,” said Loudoun County Superintendent Eric Williams in a letter to the community.

On Tuesday, the school board directed the school system LCPS to work to return children in kindergarten through 2nd grade for in-person learning two days per week.

“Those students will continue to receive instruction in the distance-learning mode three days per week,” Williams said of the “Stage 2” model.

Approximately 6,900 students, whose families selected the hybrid model of instruction, are scheduled to participate in the plan.

The school system said parents of affected students will receive more information “directly from administrators at their childrens’ schools in the next several weeks.” Including information such as which days their students will attend in-class learning and transportation schedules.

Earlier in the school board meeting, students implored education officials to reopen classrooms, invoking the stresses of distance learning since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Video of Tuesday’s Loudoun County School Board meeting is below:



