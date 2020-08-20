LCPS expands opening plan to add hybrid learning for some students

As Loudoun County Public Schools gears up for a virtual start to the school year Sept. 8, certain groups of students will have a hybrid option.

This story is part of “Parenting in a Pandemic,” WTOP’s continuing coverage of how parents are dealing with child care, schooling and more through the coronavirus pandemic.

As Loudoun County Public Schools gears up for a virtual start to the school year Sept. 8, certain groups of students in the Virginia school system will have a hybrid option.

On Wednesday night, the Loudoun County School Board directed LCPS to add two days of in-person learning for students with disabilities who receive instruction through the Aligned Standards of Learning as well as in Early Childhood Special Education.

Classes for students in that plan start Oct. 13.

Students in English Learners of Proficiency Level 1.0 – 1.9 and for preschool and pre-kindergarten students who choose to participate in hybrid learning will be able to receive in-person instruction.

Recommendations for that plan will be presented Sept. 8, with a start date no later than Oct. 27.

LCPS has already expanded in-person learning for the roughly 900 students enrolled in Monroe Advanced Technical Academy courses, because most of its courses “require hands-on learning,” according to a statement. Students in the program will get one day of instruction a week.

MATA classes start Sept. 8.

