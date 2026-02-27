New England Sportswatch Daily Listings

Sacred Heart at NC State — ACCNX
Boston University at American — CBSSN
Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Seton Hall at UConn — FS1
Boston College at Miami — ACCN
Harvard at Pennsylvania — NBCS Boston, NBCS Philadelphia, ESPN app, ESPN Select
Central Connecticut at St. Francis (PA) — NEC Front Row
Boston College at North Carolina — ACCNX
Boston at Philadelphia — ABC
MLS: New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls — Apple TV
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
