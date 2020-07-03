Hampton University to hold only online classes in the fall

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Hampton University has announced that it will offer only online classes in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
University President William R. Harvey said in a letter to campus Wednesday that the decision was based on the spread of the virus and warnings from top federal health officials about the need to take steps to slow the outbreak.
He said tuition and fees for the fall will be reduced. A decision about the second semester would be made later, Harvey added.
The historically black university had an enrollment of about 4,300 students as of 2019.
