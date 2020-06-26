Testing, distancing and ‘hybrid’ classes being planned at DC-area universities

Howard, Catholic and George Mason universities all said that they will use a "hybrid" system where some students and faculty will be in the classroom and others will be online this fall.

More universities around the D.C. region announced Thursday that they would switch to a mix of virtual and in-person classes when schools reopen for their fall semesters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Howard, Catholic and George Mason universities all said that they will use a “hybrid” system where some students and faculty will be in the classroom and others will be online.

“I am pleading with you to be understanding, patient and flexible,” Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said.

“The future has a myriad of unknowns that makes static decision making nearly impossible,” he said. “We will do all we can to make changes quickly and with prudence.”

Howard University students will be required to complete a COVID-19 test within seven days before arriving on campus.

No large gatherings will be allowed and students will be given personal protective equipment, such as face coverings and sanitizer.

“To the extent possible, deans and chairs will discuss with faculty and provide flexibility regarding course instructional format, and teaching responsibilities,” Frederick said.

George Mason University students will be told to wear masks, stay six feet apart from each other and track their symptoms every day.

“We’re asking everyone to voluntarily fill out an online public health risk assessment,” said Anne Holton, the university’s interim president.

“Report any symptoms you’re experiencing, and if necessary, we’ll direct you to the appropriate CDC recommendations or advise you to contact a health care provider.”

The university plans to keep its on-campus student occupancy rate around 75%, intentionally keeping 1,500 beds empty to make housing less dense and free up room for students to potentially quarantine.

At Catholic University, officials said they are working to establish a coronavirus testing center on campus.

“The focus of this effort will be in testing symptomatic students and those who have come into direct contact with positive cases of COVID-19,” university officials said in a statement.

The university plans to have touchless points of sale for dining services so students can order food ahead of time using an app to help prevent long lines from forming.

“We are currently developing health and risk reduction strategies (not limited to housing, but in all activities) to allow students to return to residential living,” officials said.