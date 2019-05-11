‘It’s Academic’ finds new studio home, continues to air on NBC Washington

Saturday morning staple "It's Academic" will continue its record-breaking run after finding a new studio home at National Harbor, Maryland.

#ItsAcademic gets new studio home @NationalHarbor! And still airing on @NBCashington. Thx 4 ur support1 @WTOP pic.twitter.com/rrEBzEYcQ9 — Hillary Howard (@hhowardWTOP) May 11, 2019



The quiz show featuring the best and brightest minds of the D.C. area’s high schools has been looking for a new home since last summer, when the show’s producers were informed that their longtime studio on Nebraska Avenue NW will undergo a much-needed renovation, The Washington Post reported in January.

Show host Hillary Howard also revealed in Saturday’s tweet that the show will continue to air on NBC Washington as it kicks off its 59th season later this year.

“It’s Academic” has been challenging the smarts of local high school students since 1961. It was hailed the longest running TV quiz show by Guinness World Records in 2003, and has had former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sen. Chuck Schumer as contestants.

Last year’s winning team from Montgomery Blair High School was recognized during at Washington Nationals game last September.

Editor’s note: “It’s Academic” host Hillary Howard is the afternoon drive anchor at WTOP.

