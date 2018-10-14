202
‘It’s Academic’ begins 58th year

By Abigail Constantino October 14, 2018
WASHINGTON — A D.C. area Saturday morning tradition continues it’s 58th year.

“It’s Academic” has been challenging the smarts of local high school students since 1961. It was hailed the longest running TV quiz show by Guinness World Records in 2003, and has had former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer as contestants.

The show’s host, WTOP’s Hillary Howard, said that the students are very competitive and that it’s incredible how much they trained.

Click through the gallery to see photos of the students from D.C.-area schools who compete each week.

Here is a list of winners:

Oct. 6 – Oakton
Oct. 13 – Osbourn

Editor’s note: This will be updated periodically with a list of winners.

