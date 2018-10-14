‘It’s Academic’ begins 58th year

"It's Academic" has been challenging the smarts of local high school students since 1961. It was hailed the longest running TV quiz show by Guinness World Records in 2003, and has had former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer as contestants.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. area Saturday morning tradition continues it’s 58th year.

“It’s Academic” has been challenging the smarts of local high school students since 1961. It was hailed the longest running TV quiz show by Guinness World Records in 2003, and has had former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer as contestants.

The show’s host, WTOP’s Hillary Howard, said that the students are very competitive and that it’s incredible how much they trained.

On “It’s Academic,” Gonzaga competes against McLean and Osbourn high schools. The show aired Oct. 3, 2018. (Courtesy Facebook/It’s Academic)

Here is a list of winners:

Oct. 6 – Oakton

Oct. 13 – Osbourn

Editor’s note: This will be updated periodically with a list of winners.

