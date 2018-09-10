202
Home » Education News » Johns Hopkins climbs in…

Johns Hopkins climbs in annual college rankings from US News

By Jack Pointer September 10, 2018 1:04 am 09/10/2018 01:04am
45 Shares

Georgetown, Virginia and the Naval Academy are among the familiar local names that scored well. See how other area institutions fared.

WASHINGTON — Class has just begun, but U.S. News & World Report has already issued its report card for the nation’s best colleges.

And some familiar local names are up near the head of the class.

Out of over 300 schools nationwide, Johns Hopkins University cracked the top 10 of best universities, an improvement over the No. 11 position last year. Georgetown University’s performance was also comparable to last year, although it did drop from 20th to 22nd overall this year.

Another area standout: The University of Virginia. It ranked 25th overall, and was ranked the third-best national public university.

Princeton University is this year’s summa cum laude, claiming the No. 1 spot nationwide. The rest of U.S. News’s top five are …

2. Harvard University
3. Columbia University
4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
5. University of Chicago

Closer to home, Howard University placed 89th overall — a jump from its ranking of 110th last year.

The College of William & Mary ranked 38th overall, and both George Washington University and the University of Maryland tied for 63rd overall.

Among public liberal arts colleges nationally: The U.S. Naval Academy placed second. Virginia Military Institute placed fourth, and St. Mary’s College placed sixth.

Among public universities nationally: William & Mary placed 10th; the University of Maryland, No. 22; and Virginia Tech, No. 30.

Best universities regionally: Loyola University Maryland placed fifth and Gallaudet University placed 20th among universities in U.S. News’s north region. In the south region, James Madison University placed sixth.

Related Stories

This year, U.S. News modified its methodology with an indicator looking at social mobility — for example, a given school’s graduation rate for students who received a federal Pell grant. Such students generally come from households making less than $50,000 annually.

“We’ve been ranking colleges for over 30 years,” said Anita Narayan, managing editor of education at U.S. News. “… With time, education changes, and there are always better ways to measure academic excellence. This year, what we wanted to do was really increase what are known as ‘outcome measures’ in the methodology.”

So instead of 30 percent last year, 35 percent of a given U.S. News ranking is now based on outcomes like graduation and retention rates. Twenty percent is based on faculty resources; another 20 percent on expert opinion; 10 percent on financial resources; 10 percent on student excellence and; 5 percent on alumni giving.

The rankings, Narayan said, should be a considered a “jumping-off point” in creating a list of schools. U.S. News’s data on over 1,800 schools can help students narrow that list down, with information on such areas as tuition, academic life, student reviews and even post-graduate salaries.

She urged students to look beyond the top 20 ranked schools, which can’t accept everybody, and focus on institutions that best address what they want from a college experience.

“It’s a costly investment. It’s a hugely important one,” Narayan said. “At the end of the day, really, it’s about finding the right fit.”

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Education News gallaudet university georgetown university howard university jack pointer johns hopkins university Latest News Local News Maryland News National News U.S. News & World Report university of maryland university of virginia Virginia Washington, DC News

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Sept. 30
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US