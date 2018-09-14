14 tuition-free colleges

Schools throughout the country offer free tuition to admitted students. But read the fine print.

Some schools don’t charge tuition.

Want to go to college but wish you could avoid tuition? It’s possible. Schools throughout the country offer free tuition to admitted students. But read the fine print. Students may have to hail from a certain state or region or come from a low-income background. Some schools require on-campus work or service after graduation.

Alice Lloyd College (KY)

This small school in Kentucky guarantees free tuition to students who live in the Central Appalachian service area. Residents of Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia may qualify for Alice Lloyd College‘s free tuition program. All students take jobs through the student work program. Tasks include maintenance positions, community service and other duties.

U.S. News rank: 16 (tie), Regional Colleges (South)

Barclay College (KS)

Students at this private Christian college in Kansas attend for free if they live on campus. All students — including international students — who live in a dorm qualify for the college’s full-tuition scholarship. “Our goal with the scholarship is for students to be able to graduate without crippling financial burdens,” says Casey Roberts, a spokesman for the college.

Barclay is classified as a theological college, which U.S. News does not rank.

Berea College (KY)

At Kentucky’s Berea College, students pay no tuition. Each admitted student receives the school’s Tuition Promise Scholarship, which amounts to nearly $100,000 over four years, according to the school’s website. Students must work at least 10 hours per week on campus, and they earn roughly $5.55 to $8.40 hourly to pay for room, board and books.

U.S. News rank: 61 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

College of the Ozarks (MO)

Full-time students at the College of the Ozarks in Missouri pay no tuition, but part-time students shell out $310 per credit hour. For those attending full time, the tuition waiver requires they work 15 hours a week, plus one 40-hour week during school break each semester. Both full-time and part-time students pay a health/technology/services fee. While this college doesn’t participate in federal, state or private loan programs, it’s still worth filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The college uses the FAFSA to determine financial need, an admissions requirement for the majority of freshmen. Plus, students can use Pell Grants — determined by the FAFSA — to cover additional costs.

U.S. News rank: 3, Regional Colleges (Midwest)

Curtis Institute of Music (PA)

Prospective students must audition for enrollment into Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music, which has offered full-tuition scholarships to its students since 1928. While the music school doesn’t charge tuition, Curtis does have annual fees. New students pay a $1,700 comprehensive fee, along with other charges for health services and internet.

U.S. News does not calculate overall rankings for arts schools, including the Curtis Institute.

Deep Springs College (CA)

Students enrolled at California’s Deep Springs College don’t pay anything, although they are expected to provide a small damage deposit that covers books and medical insurance. At Deep Springs, students receive a two-year liberal arts education while working on the school’s cattle ranch and alfalfa farm. The school began to enroll women for the first time in 2018 after the California Supreme Court ruled that the institution couldn’t keep its male-only admissions policy. The scholarship covers tuition and, unlike many of these tuition-free schools, includes room and board.

The small school is a two-year liberal arts institution, so it is not included in the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.

United States Air Force Academy

No tuition is charged at the Colorado-based Air Force Academy. After graduation, cadets are required to serve in the military.

U.S. News rank: U.S. News rank: 30 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

United States Coast Guard Academy

Students are also known as cadets at the Coast Guard Academy, where tuition is free and postgraduate service is required. Located in Connecticut, the academy overlooks the Thames River.

U.S. News rank: 2, Regional Colleges (North)

United States Merchant Marine Academy

Students at the Merchant Marine Academy in New York don’t pay tuition in exchange for service after graduation. They spend a “Sea Year” during college, visiting many countries aboard a school vessel.

U.S. News rank: 3, Regional Colleges (North)

United States Military Academy

Tuition is covered for students, also known as cadets, at West Point in New York. In addition to required military service after graduation, cadets at the United States Military Academy must play on a sports team each semester.

U.S. News rank: 18 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

United States Naval Academy

By pledging to serve in the U.S. Navy after graduation, enrollees at the Naval Academy receive free tuition. Students at the Annapolis, Maryland, institution are known as midshipmen.

U.S. News rank: 22 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Warren Wilson College (NC)

Starting in fall 2018, this North Carolina work college will provide a tuition waiver in the form of a scholarship to all in-state residents who qualify for need-based aid and attend as a first-time, full-time undergraduate. All students at Warren Wilson College are required to work at least 10 hours a week and develop a craft.

U.S. News rank: 143 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Webb Institute

Webb Institute, a small engineering school in New York state, gives full-tuition scholarships to all students who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents. But international students pay tuition and fees. For the 2017-2018 school year, Webb only enrolled 98 students. The school offers one course of study: a dual bachelor’s degree in naval architecture and marine engineering. Students can apply for federal loans and grants to cover their room, board and other expenses.

U.S. News rank: Unranked

Williamson College of the Trades (PA)

This faith-based, all-male career college that grants associate degrees teaches trades like masonry or horticulture. All students who qualify for need-based aid receive the Williamson scholarship, which can be as high as $32,430, exceeding the cost of the school’s tuition and fees.

As a trade school, Williamson is not included in the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.

