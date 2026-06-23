Now streaming: ‘51st State’ documentary on a young activist’s fight for DC statehood

One of D.C.’s most personal statehood activism stories can now be seen by a larger audience, two years after its premiere.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WETA+ adds '51st State' documentary as DC voters choose new leadership

One of D.C.’s most personal statehood activism stories can now be seen by a larger audience, two years after its premiere.

WETA has added the documentary “51st State” to its District Docs collection, now streaming on WETA+. The station has also posted the documentary on its YouTube channel.

Voters in last week’s D.C. Democratic primary selected nominees for mayor and delegate who have vowed to keep up the fight for the District’s autonomy, so it’s a fitting time to revisit the film, which follows a young Washingtonian whose life has been shaped by the fight for representation.

D.C. statehood movement is personal for Jamal Holtz. It started long before he became the face of a movement or the subject of a documentary. It began at home.

“When my mom talked about having lack of access to health insurance and the impacts on me and going to school, that was all rooted in our lack of being a state,” Holtz said. “The fact that we didn’t have a vote on the matter of the Affordable Care Act was to show people that, like, people in D.C. actually experience real issues and real problems.”

“51st State” director Hannah Rosenzweig first met Holtz at a 2021 event in Brooklyn organized by 51 for 51 and New Yorkers for D.C. Statehood. The group pushes for D.C. to become a state with 51 votes in the Senate instead of the 60‑vote filibuster threshold.

Rosenzweig said one part of the movement immediately caught her attention.

“I just love the framing of young native Washingtonians,” Rosenzweig said. “Really looking at them as part of a voting rights and civil rights movement.”

She said Holtz stood out from the beginning, saying she knew “he was going places.”

“He’s a leader,” Rosenzweig said. “He’s charismatic — people listen when he talks.”

Filming began in June 2021, when Holtz was 23.

Holtz, who is now 28, said: “You had me when I had braces, to me with facial hair and no braces.”

Serving the community isn’t new to Holtz. He was a member of the Marion Barry Youth Leadership Institute, the city’s long‑running program that trains D.C. teenagers in leadership and public service.

The documentary, which premiered June 16, 2024, at the DC/DOX Film Festival, follows the push for statehood through the House’s passage of H.R. 51, the advocacy campaign in the Senate and the everyday life of a fourth‑generation Washingtonian.

“It talks about D.C. statehood through a different lens,” Holtz said. “What does lack of statehood look like in people’s day‑to‑day lives?”

Rosenzweig said she wanted viewers to see the real Washington — the neighborhoods and the families who rarely appear in national conversations about the city.

“There’s a culture of D.C. that most people don’t know about,” she said. “I love that. In fact, I wanted to move there.”

Holtz spoke to WTOP outside the Wilson Building by the Marion Barry statue, and was asked where he saw himself in 20 years.

“I’ll be standing on the grounds of the 51st state,” Holtz said. “Helping to govern our state and helping live up to the American dream and democracy that the people of D.C. want.”

When the question turned to which office sounded more fun, governor or senator, Holtz smiled and said, “The title will figure it out.”

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