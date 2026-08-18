African American history museum on National Mall marks a decade with anniversary events

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture will celebrate its 10th anniversary with events, performances and community gatherings.

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary next month, marking a milestone for a museum whose first donor plans to be there for the occasion.

Donnette Cooper became involved with the museum shortly after former President George W. Bush signed legislation creating it in 2003.

“It’s so surprising that it’s already 10 years. I became involved in the museum very early on, right after President Bush signed into law the creation of the museum and during the planning stage,” Cooper said.

The museum opened on the National Mall on Sept. 24, 2016, and anniversary events are scheduled for Sept. 24 through Sept. 27.

Derek Simms, the museum’s associate director of advancement, said the anniversary will be an opportunity to reflect on a journey that began more than a century ago.

According to Simms, the effort dates to 1915, when African American Civil War veterans petitioned for a memorial on the National Mall recognizing their contributions.

“It wasn’t until the 1980s that Congressman John Lewis of Georgia wrote the legislation that eventually became our museum, but he had to reintroduce that legislation for 15 consecutive years,” Simms said.

The museum is expected to welcome its 14 millionth visitor soon, Simms said, and now counts tens of thousands of financial supporters.

“Our museum now has the largest number of members in the entire Smithsonian. More than 74,000 households support our museum every day for as little as $25 a year,” he said.

“It wouldn’t be possible without the community that we’ve built for our museum. And so that’s why we’re calling our 10th anniversary celebrations ‘The Reunion,'” Simms said.

“I’m so proud that it has done so well over 10 years, touched so many people, opened a world to many who were not aware of the African American contributions, the history,” Cooper said.

Anniversary events

Friday, Sept. 25: “Understanding America: 10 Years of Excellence”

The museum’s founding director and Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III will participate in a discussion moderated by journalist Laura Coates. Registration is free, but advance tickets are required and seating is limited.

Saturday, Sept. 26: “The Purple Ball: Echoes of the Pearl”

Hosted by comedian Bill Bellamy at The Wharf, the fundraising event will feature performances by Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Jermaine Dupri & Friends and DJ D-Nice. Registration is required. Proceeds will support the museum’s exhibitions, programs and educational initiatives.

Sunday, Sept. 27: “Violet Vibes: A Community Celebration”

The closing event will feature daylong programming at The Wharf celebrating the museum’s first decade. Admission is free, though space is limited. Registration information will be released in September.

Sweet Home Café

The museum’s Sweet Home Café will mark the anniversary with a special menu curated by Executive Chef Ramin Coles from Sept. 25-27. A yearlong 10th-anniversary menu featuring seasonal offerings will debut Sept. 28.