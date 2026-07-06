Metro is marking it’s 50th anniversary with gear featuring original Metro concept art an it’s wildly popular.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. The hottest T-shirts in DC are from Metro

The hottest T-shirts in D.C. have nothing to do with U.S. soccer or even America’s 250th birthday. People are waiting in long lines for Metro gear.

Those lines have spilled out the door of the transit agency’s pop-up shop in the 300 block of 7th Street in Southwest D.C. and onto the hot sidewalk.

Metro is marking its 50th anniversary with designs that apparently people, such as Matthew Peterson, just have to have.

“I use Metro like every day and I’ve used all the lines,” Peterson, who has lived in D.C. for eight years, said. “I don’t even have a car. and it’s been essential to getting around so I just wanted to be able to commemorate it, and they’ve got cool marketing and cool merch.”

The shop features original Metro concept art on shirts, hats, postcards and other items. Katrina Gross picked up a shirt for her friend.

“They are pretty hot. I was surprised by how many people are here,” Gross said.

Tanner Holcomb also grabbed a shirt.

“I think these are really cool. There are some really nice vintage designs and I’m excited to wear it around,” Holcomb said.

The pop-up shop is open through July 10.

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