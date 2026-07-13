DC to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with new murals in all 8 wards

Eight D.C.-based artists will create eight murals — one for each ward in the District — to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S.

Eight D.C.-based artists will create eight murals — one for each ward in the District — to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said in the coming weeks each mural will tell its own story, reflecting the history, identity, aspirations and unique character of its neighborhood.

“Public art is a fantastic way to celebrate our country’s semiquincentennial — through art, we can share our stories, celebrate our shared values, and inspire future generations,” Bowser said in a news release. “These murals will highlight the people, places, and cultures that make our nation’s capital a vibrant and beautiful city.”

Each D.C.-based artist was “selected for their artistic vision and deep connection to the communities they represent,” the news release said.

The first mural is underway at 1335 H St. NE. Other mural locations will include Ben’s Chili Bowl in Ward 1, Blagden Alley in Ward 2, the Shrimp Boat complex in Ward 7 and the Southeast Tennis Learning Center in Ward 8. Additional locations and artist information will be released as work progresses.

MuralsDC is a program of the D.C. Department of Public Works, which has coordinated the installation of nearly 200 murals across all eight wards. The program launched in 2007 and “celebrates neighborhood identity, deters graffiti, and enhances public spaces across the District,” Bowser’s office said.

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