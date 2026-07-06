On Sunday, fans got one more reason to be excited after FIFA announced that they have lifted a one-game suspension for forward Folarin Balogun.

The FIFA World Cup Fan Zone will be buzzing on Monday night on the National Mall once again.

On Sunday, fans got one more reason to be excited after FIFA announced that they have lifted a one-game suspension for forward Folarin Balogun, who received a red card for stepping on the right ankle of Tarik Muharemović, of Bosnia-Herzegovina, in a 2-0 round of 32 win on Wednesday.

“He’s been our best player this World Cup, so it’s really super beneficial to have that striker presence back,” said Everett Aden.

The FIFA announcement also followed President Donald Trump’s intervention on behalf of Balogun.

Balogun will play in Monday night’s match against Belgium, which begins at 8 p.m.

“I really think we have a good chance to win,” Aden said.

The FIFA fan zone on the National Mall will open at 2 p.m. to accommodate fans who want to watch the game.

“It’s really awesome that D.C. has this fan zone. It’s great for the culture,” Michael Yang said. “You get to meet a lot of different fans from all over.”

Aden and Yang said that they have been enjoying the World Cup.

“Every World Cup that I watch, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is the best one yet.’ But this one has been super explosive. All the good players are playing super well, playing to the standards they’ve set for themselves,” Aden said. “It’s been really fun to watch.”

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