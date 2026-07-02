‘Absolutely electric’: Thousands gather on National Mall to celebrate historic US World Cup win

Thousands gathered at the FIFA Fan Zone, in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol, on the National Mall where locals mixed with fans who came from across the country and around the world.

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For the first time in nearly 25 years, the U.S. won a World Cup knockout match, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2‑0.

Thousands gathered at the FIFA Fan Zone, in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall, where locals mixed with fans who came from across the country and around the world.

Nelson Melendez, who said his family is from El Salvador and that he is a first‑generation American born at Sibley Hospital, waved Old Glory as he watched the game.

“I poured the beer on myself and everyone went wild,” he said.

Even though he attended a World Cup match in Philadelphia, he said, “This is the best experience of my lifetime.”

“We’re here representing America.”

Fans filled the lawn in front of the giant movie‑size screen. Eighteen‑year‑old David Marentette stood as close as he could, saying, “Once in a lifetime.”

Fellow District resident Taylor Robinson chose to sit farther back in the bleachers, where she could stay dry.

“Lots of red, white and blue everywhere, lots of cheers,” Robinson said. “A little hot, not gonna lie, but it’s nice to be in the energy and celebrate the goal with everybody else.”

Stuart Tewksbury, of Silver Spring, said the atmosphere rivaled matches he’s seen overseas. “This is honestly more exciting than a game I went to in Italy, It’s absolutely electric.”

Some fans traveled far to be part of the moment. T Hoang and her friend came all the way from California to celebrate America’s 250th, while Santi and his family came even farther, nearly four thousand miles from Bolivia, to cheer on their home country.

“When they scored, everyone was so happy jumping and it was incredible,” Santi said.

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