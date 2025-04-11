New DC hospital offers expanded health services east of the Anacostia River

A new full service hospital is now open in D.C.'s Ward 8, bringing access to health care to a mostly underserved community.

Mayor Muriel Bowser joined D.C. Council members, health care experts and others to cut the ribbon officially opening the Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health hospital on the former campus of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Southeast.

“I’ve been mayor for 10 years,” said a visibly emotional Mayor Bowser. “I made the promise in 2015 that we would be here today, and we’ve done it.”

The full service facility contains 136 beds, trauma care and a 54-bay emergency department.

The hospital also features maternal health and delivery services, including a six-bed well-baby nursery and a Level II NICU, as well as five operating rooms and an ambulatory pavilion.

Cedar Hill will also offer a full range of outpatient and specialty services such as dialysis, infusion, cardiac rehab, and physical therapy, among other services.

“This is going to be the first time since 2019 that a person will be able to give birth in an actual labor and delivery unit in a hospital east of North Capitol Street,” said at-large Council member Christina Henderson, who chairs the council’s health committee.

The facility’s CEO, Dr. Anthony Coleman, said he intends to become part of the community.

“As a hospital administrator, you have to sit with the people who are closest to the pain and the problems, and you have to listen,” Coleman said.

The Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health will be integrated with the George Washington University Hospital and two new health centers in Wards 7 and 8, supported by Universal Health Services’ $75 million commitment to health infrastructure.

