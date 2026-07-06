Celebrations continue for America’s 250th birthday

The Great American State Fair on the National Mall continues until July 10, and IndyCar is set to take to the National Mall August 22 and 23.

July Fourth may be over, but America continues celebrating its 250th anniversary.

The Great American State Fair on the National Mall wraps up on July 10 with the theme “The Next 250: Innovation.” The Smithsonian Folklife Festival’s marketplace, which brings together artists and makers from diverse backgrounds, remains open through July 12.

Two big events are coming up in August. High school athletes from across the country will compete in the 2026 Patriot Games from August 9-11, with scholarship prizes at stake. Then the Freedom 250 Grand Prix will be the first-ever IndyCar race in D.C. on August 22 and 23.

Local museums have ongoing exhibits for America’s 250th birthday. At the National Museum of American History, “In Pursuit of Life, Liberty, and Happiness” showcases 250 objects spanning from the 1700s to today. At the National Gallery of Art, “Dear America” explores how artists have reflected on the American experience over the past 250 years.

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