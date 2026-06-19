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National Park Service fences off Dupont Circle ahead of major Pride celebrations

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

June 19, 2026, 11:35 AM

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The National Park Service erected heavy steel security fencing around Dupont Circle on Friday morning, closing the park to the public ahead of this weekend’s Capital Pride events.

“The park area will be closed to the public to provide for public health and safety and protect natural and cultural resources in Dupont Circle Park,” the National Park Service said.

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Dupont Circle has long held significance in D.C.’s LGBTQ+ community. The city’s gay pride movement was nurtured in the neighborhood, and early Pride festivals were held at the circle along Connecticut Avenue northwest.

While the annual Pride parade is scheduled for Saturday, it no longer passes through Dupont Circle. Sunday’s Pride Festival will take place along Pennsylvania Avenue.

The National Park Service said Dupont Circle will remain closed through Sunday at 6 p.m.

The park was also fenced off during Pride celebrations last year. The barriers were later removed following community pressure. Isolated violence was reported in the area during last year’s festivities, though it remains unclear whether those incidents were connected to the Pride event.

 

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Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a general assignment reporter with WTOP since 1997. He says he looks forward to coming to work every day, even though that means waking up at 3:30 a.m.

naugenstein@wtop.com

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