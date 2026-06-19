Dupont Circle closed during Capital Pride parade and festival by National Park Service

The National Park Service erected heavy steel security fencing around Dupont Circle, Friday morning, closing it to the public, ahead of this weekend’s marquee Capital Pride festivities.

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The National Park Service erected heavy steel security fencing around Dupont Circle on Friday morning, closing it to the public ahead of this weekend’s marquee Capital Pride festivities.

In a public announcement, the Park Service said, “The park area will be closed to the public to provide for public health and safety and protect natural and cultural resources in Dupont Circle Park.”

Historically, D.C.’s gay pride movement was nurtured in Dupont Circle, and early Pride events were held at the Circle, located along Connecticut Avenue NW.

The annual Pride parade, which will be held Saturday, no longer passes Dupont Circle, and Sunday’s Pride Festival is held along Pennsylvania Avenue.

The National Park Service said Dupont Circle will be closed through Sunday at 6 p.m.

Last year the security fencing was also installed but later removed after community pressure. There was isolated violence in the vicinity last year, although it’s unclear whether it was connected to the Pride event.

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