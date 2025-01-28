Lincoln Memorial Museum will highlight civil rights moments held on its steps

While it will tell the story of the memorial’s construction and former President Abraham Lincoln himself, it will also show how the monument became the platform for the First Amendment.

The museum being built under Abe’s feet will tell the story of the memorial’s construction and Lincoln himself. It will also explain the memorial’s long-standing role in First Amendment activities.

“More so than any other memorial in the city, the Lincoln Memorial has become historic in its own right,” National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst told WTOP while standing in the undercroft, where the museum will be located.

“It’s become the preeminent place where Americans go to exercise their rights to assembly and to free speech, and most importantly, it’s where demonstrations related to civil rights happen,” he continued.

Whether that was Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous address from the memorial steps Aug. 28, 1963, or the Easter Sunday concert by Marian Anderson in 1939. The Black contralto was barred from singing in Constitution Hall, and instead was invited to sing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial for 75,000 attendees and millions of radio listeners.

Litterst said the museum will project some of these iconic scenes into the undercroft for visitors.

Even in modern times, the Lincoln Memorial has served as a place for people to exercise their First Amendment rights.

In the summer of 2020, in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, crowds with the Black Lives Matter movement gathered at the memorial. It also served as a place for protesters rallying against vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So to tell that story in a more full manner, in a museum of this size, I think is going to be really important,” Litterst said.

The Lincoln Memorial Museum is expected to open sometime in 2026.

