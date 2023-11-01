Jackie Kennedy’s former Georgetown home sells for $15M at auction

A Georgetown mansion at 30th and N Street, Northwest where Jacqueline Kennedy lived after the assassination of John F. Kennedy has sold at auction for roughly $15 million.

The exact gavel price has not been disclosed because the sale has not closed. Bidding closed Oct. 24.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions said there were six bidders and a total of 19 bids among them, with 84% of the bids placed online at ConciergeAuctions.com.

The home was listed by Jonathan Taylor of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home, actually three connected row houses, measures more than 16,000 square feet with 13 bedrooms. It was originally listed for sale in March for $26.5 million. The price was reduced in May to $22.5 million, and again in July to $19.5 million.

Kennedy and her children lived there for approximately one year after John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.

According to Concierge Auctions, in the years after Kennedy lived there, two other homes were added. The exact address is 3017, 3009 and 3003 N St. Northwest.

Other notable residents have included former Miss America Yolande Fox and the second mayor of Georgetown Thomas Beall.

WTOP recently interviewed Rick Massimo, author of “A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set,” about the history of the building.