Federal agency approves concept for Trump’s plan for a Triumphal Arch in Washington

The arch would be built on a human-made island managed by the National Park Service on the Virginia side of the Potomac River at the end of Memorial Bridge from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt holds up an artist rendering of the new triumphal arch as she speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP/Alex Brandon) White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt holds up an artist rendering of the new triumphal arch as she speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP/Alex Brandon) WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s design for the Triumphal Arch he wants built at an entrance to the nation’s capital moved a step forward Thursday after a key agency reviewed the proposal for the first time. One commissioner suggested changes, including removing a Lady Liberty-like statue and a pair of eagles that would sit on top of the arch, adding to its height.

The arch is one of several projects the Republican president is pursuing alongside a White House ballroom to leave his lasting imprint on Washington.

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, whose members were appointed by Trump, approved the design concept for three projects: the arch, a plan to paint the gray granite exterior of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and construction of an underground facility to conduct security screenings of tourists and other guests.

It’s the first step in the commission’s process. The federal agency next will review updated designs for all three projects at a future meeting before taking any final votes.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said the action by the commission is “another step in accomplishing President Trump’s promise to the American people from the campaign trail — to Make America Safe and Beautiful Again.”

Triumphal Arch

The arch itself would stand 250 feet tall (76 meters) from its base to a torch held aloft by a Lady Liberty-like figure atop the structure. That figure would be flanked up top by two eagles and guarded at the base by four lions — all gilded. The phrases “One Nation Under God” and “Liberty and Justice for All” would be inscribed in gold lettering atop either side of the monument.

A public observation deck on top would provide 360-degree views of the surroundings.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum pitched the arch in a statement he personally delivered at the meeting, saying that long-ago plans for Columbia Island, the federal land where the arch would rise, called for a monument to be built there. But those plans fell by the wayside, he said, allowing the plot to become a “barren” and “grass-covered” traffic circle in need of adornment.

His department oversees the National Park Service, which manages the land where the arch would be built. Burgum said Washington is the only major Western world capital without such an arch.

But at 250 feet tall, the arch would dwarf the Lincoln Memorial, which is 99 feet (30 meters) tall, and be close to half the height of the Washington Monument, an obelisk that is about 555 feet (169 meters) tall. Three of four people who delivered public comment at the meeting opposed the arch, largely because of its size. The commission received about 1,000 written comments, all opposing the project, according to its secretary Thomas Luebke.

The commission’s vice chairman, architect James McCrery II, said he preferred the arch without the figure and eagles on top, which would significantly reduce its height by about 80 feet (24.4 meters). McCrery also objected to the lions on the base, saying they are “not a beast natural to the North American continent.” He also sounded opposed to a planned underground tunnel for pedestrian access to the arch.

A group of veterans and a historian has sued in federal court to block construction on the grounds that the arch would disrupt the sightline between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington House at Arlington National Cemetery, among other reasons.

Eisenhower Executive Office Building paint job

Trump dislikes the gray granite exterior of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

“It’s one of the most beautiful buildings anywhere in Washington,” he said last year. “I think it’s just incredible, but you have to get past the color because the stone they used was a really bad color.”

The White House presented two proposals to the commission: paint the entire building bright white, or paint most of it white while leaving the granite on the exposed basement and subbasement.

Josh Fisher, a White House official, said the administration prefers painting the entire building, which opened in 1888. He said the exterior is in “great disrepair” and that experts who were consulted could not guarantee that a cleaning would improve the condition.

Public comment, both written and in person, was 100% against the proposed paint job, with opponents arguing that it would harm the granite and fail to solve the problem. Other opponents asserted that the building is beautiful as is.

White House officials have to return at a future date with the results of paint testing, the commission said.

Commissioner Chamberlain Harris, who also is Trump’s deputy director of Oval Office Operations, noted that most White House staff work out of the EEOB. She said painting the building white to match the White House would create a “homogenous environment” and help foster a “sense of belonging” for the staff.

The office building sits across a driveway from the West Wing and its granite, slate, and cast iron exterior makes it one of America’s best examples of the French Second Empire style of architecture. It originally housed the departments of State, War and Navy, and currently is home to ceremonial offices for the vice president, offices for the second lady, the National Security Council and other White House offices.

The building is a National Historic Landmark and is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the proposed paint job is also the subject of litigation in federal court.

Underground screening center for White House visitors

The U.S. Secret Service, the Interior Department, the National Park Service, and the Executive Office of the President want to start construction in August on a 33,000-square-foot (3,066-square-meter) center to screen tourists and other visitors to the White House.

It would be built beneath Sherman Park, federal land southwest of the White House, to provide a more secure place to screen those going on White House tours or attending events. The new facility would have modern technology and seven lanes to ease processing and reduce wait times.

Officials want it operating by July 2028, six months before Trump’s term ends.

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