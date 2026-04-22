‘Just like a big puppy’: National Zoo’s baby elephant welcomes visitors

The D.C. area has been waiting two and a half months to see her, and on Wednesday, they finally were able to meet the Smithsonian National Zoo's newest Asian elephant calf.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Baby elephant Linh Mai makes debut at National Zoo

The D.C. area has been waiting two and a half months to see her, and on Wednesday, they finally were able to meet the Smithsonian National Zoo’s newest Asian elephant calf.

Visitors lined up early Wednesday morning to be some of the first to get a glimpse at 2-month-old Linh Mai, the cutest quarter ton thing you’ll probably ever see.

“We’ve been big Linh Mai enthusiasts ever since she was born, and we’ve been tracking her progress,” said D.C. resident Benji Gering. “We’re excited to finally get to come and say hello.”

The bundle of joy now weighs in at nearly 500 pounds, and is able to chug a half gallon of formula in about three minutes. Visitors got to see one of these bottle feedings as soon as the doors opened.

“I find elephants to be so majestic. I’ve loved elephants since I was little,” said Thomas Cole, who drove to the zoo at 4 a.m. up from Norfolk, Virginia.

“She seemed very playful, very curious. Just like a big puppy. We want to bring her home! Security might have to check in with us before we leave. If it looks like I’ve gained about 400 pounds, you might want to check in,” Cole added.

Nora Wagner came from Boston, Massachusetts, with her mother to see the calf.

“It’s a baby elephant. What’s not to like? It’s a baby, it’s an elephant. It’s a baby elephant!” Wagner emphasized.

You can catch Linh Mai at the National Zoo in D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood or online at the restored elephant cams.

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