‘Initial aggression’ from baby elephant’s mom, aunties more welcoming, zookeepers say

Linh Mai will be about 11 weeks old when she makes her public debut on April 22, according to a Friday announcement from the National Zoo.

Asian elephant calf Linh Mai with "auntie" Swarna at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in D.C.(Courtesy Smithsonian’s National Zoo) Asian elephant calf Linh Mai with "auntie" Swarna at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in D.C.(Courtesy Smithsonian’s National Zoo) A baby Asian elephant is expected to begin welcoming visitors to the Smithsonian National Zoo in D.C. on Earth Day.

Linh Mai will be about 11 weeks old when she makes her public debut April 22, according to a Friday announcement from the National Zoo.

Her birth made history as Linh Mai is the first elephant to be born at the National Zoo in 25 years. Asian elephants are a critically endangered species and delivering a healthy calf can be challenging.

“Watching an elephant calf explore and interact with her herd is one of the most heartwarming and joyful experiences you can have at a zoo,” Brandie Smith, a director at the zoo’s biology institute, said in a news release.

The Elephant Community Center has been closed since Linh Mai was born Feb. 2. The zoo said that closure let her bond with other elephants and zookeepers.

How to visit baby elephant

While there’s a chance you could walk up and get to see Linh Mai on April 22, the zoo is encouraging visitors to reserve a pass — for free — ahead of time.

Passes are available now. Entry is free but you have to pay for a parking pass if you plan to drive.

There could be some day-of passes available, but that will depend on how many visitors show up.

People with a membership at the zoo can reserve passes to see the calf early from April 15 to 19. These visits are meant to help her get used to crowds.

Anyone who’s planning to visit Linh Mai should wear comfortable shoes, according to the zoo. The elephant’s exhibit is 29,000 square feet and the herd has access to indoor, outdoor and private areas.

The zoo said staff will point visitors in the direction of the baby girl.

If you can’t make it to the zoo, keep an eye out for Linh Mai on the elephant cam, starting April 22.

‘Initial aggression’ from baby elephant’s mom

Linh Mai is still getting to know the other members of her herd and may have experienced some family drama with her mother, Nhi Linh.

Caregivers are working to encourage positive interactions between the calf and her mother, who showed some “initial aggression” toward Linh Mai, according to the zoo.

The calf’s relationship with her “aunties” Swarna and Bozie has been more encouraging, according to zookeepers.

“The care team hopes they will play a pivotal role in helping Nhi Linh and the calf’s grandmother, Trong Nhi, accept Linh Mai into their herd,” a news release from the zoo stated.

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