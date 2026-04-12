Sumo, style and Samoyeds: Japanese Street Festival takes over Pennsylvania Avenue

Over 40,000 people attended the two-day event -- which featured art, food and performances -- marking the final weekend of the 2026 National Cherry Blossom Festival.

More than 40,000 people were expected to attend the Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Jenna Zhang’s Samoyed is very popular at the festival. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander More than 40,000 people were expected to attend the Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Andrietta Bryant-Minter shows off her Lolita core outfit. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Arielle Mancia and Ichi take part in a Sumo wrestling exhibition. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Ivana Kay dressed up to show off her cherry blossom themed outfit. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Arielle Mancia and Ichi take part in a Sumo wrestling exhibition. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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The 64th annual Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival took over Pennsylvania Avenue this weekend.

Over 40,000 people were expected to attend the two-day annual event hosted by The Japan-America Society of Washington, D.C. The group says it’s the largest celebration of Japanese Culture in the United States.

It is fitting that Sakura Matsuri translates to “Cherry Blossom Festival,” as the celebration marked the final weekend of the 2026 National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Along with art, amazing food, entertaining performances, the festival also features the very traditional Japanese sport, Sumo Wrestling.

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WTOP's Jimmy Alexander checks out the Japanese Street Festival on Pennsylvania Avenue.

During an exhibition with the Grand Sumo Tournament Champion Ichi, a woman was picked from the audience to take on the winner of the Emperor’s Cup.

The 6-foot 4-inch and 540 pound giant who is known as the Yokozuna killer pointed at Arielle Mancia and motioned her into the dohyo.

As the crowd chanted her name, Mancia did the unthinkable.

“I just beat Ichi,” Mancia said during deep breaths. “I kind of think he went easy on me, to be perfectly honest.”

At 6 feet, Mancia, who trains with the DMV sumo club, nearly looked eye to eye with her favorite sumo wrestler and bowed to him after her victory as the crowd went wild.

“I honestly wish that that could be my career,” Mancia said while laughing.

There was also another festival diva who was getting a lot of attention. This one had four legs.

“Everyone wants to take a picture with her,” Jenna Zhang said. “Our dog has a kimono, and we have to show it.”

The beautiful Samoyed was not only taking a lot of pictures with people, but she was also getting a lot of pets.

“Definitely her ego is gonna get a boost today,” Zhang said with a smile.

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WTOP's Jimmy Alexander talks with visitors at the Japanese Street Festival in D.C.

As Zhang’s pup met with her fans, the outfit of Andrietta Bryant-Minter was also turning heads.

“This is a style called Lolita core,” Bryant-Minter said.

The look became popular in Japan during the late 70s. The style has a Victorian feel to it with poofy dresses and petticoats.

To fit the festival’s theme, Bryant-Minter was dressed head to toe in pink.

“Of course, my flower crown matches the cherry blossoms and accessories,” Bryant-Minter said.

Bryant-Minter says she and her friends have made attending the Japanese Street Festival a tradition for the food, fun, performances, “and the beer,” Bryant-Minter added.

Another person dressed head to toe in pink was Ivana Kay.

“I’m so glad I’m here,” Kay said. “This is an amazing place.”

Kay, who is originally from Europe, and now calls Arizona home, says she is in town “to see if I want to move here or not.”

“Oh, my goodness, I think I’m sold,” Kay said.

The museums Kay said make her want to “be better,” and she is loving the performances at the festival.

“Along with the food. Yummy, yummy,” Kay said while laughing.

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