Road closures this weekend in DC for Japanese festival and Cherry Blossom race

The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade and Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival are bringing a slew of road closures to D.C. this weekend.

Joyful celebrations in D.C. this weekend may mean pain for some drivers, as the Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival and the Cherry Blossom race bring some road closures to the nation’s capital.

Japanese Street Festival closures

The parade was Saturday. The Japanese festival takes place Saturday and Sunday.

The Japanese festival brings multiday restrictions, but the closures are far less widespread. D.C. police said the following streets will be closed and posted as Emergency No Parking from Friday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW

The streets below may be closed to vehicle traffic for public safety from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, according to D.C. police.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street NW

7th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Cherry Blossom race closures

The 5k wrapped up on Saturday and the ten-Miler is happening this morning.

Runners are set to start at the Washington Monument at 7:30 a.m., making their way past some of the city’s most iconic landmarks during peak blossom season.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon, according to D.C. police:

1200 block of Maine Avenue, SW

Maine Avenue from I-395 westbound to Independence Avenue SW

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Ramp to Ohio Drive, NW

9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Avenue, SW

Virginia Avenue from 27th Street to Rock Creek Parkway, NW

I Street from 27th Street to Rock Creek Parkway, NW

Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive, SW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street, SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive to Virginia Avenue, NW

East and West Potomac Parks

East Basin Drive, SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from 15th Street to Maine Avenue, SW

Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive, SW

Homefront Drive, SW

Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW

Maine Avenue at the ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

Parkway Drive, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

Madison Dr. from 14th Street to 15th Street NW

Jefferson Dr. from 14th Street to 15th Street, SW

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