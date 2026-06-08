DC Council member Trayon White censured, fined for missing financial disclosures

D.C.'s government ethics board ordered Ward 8 Council member Trayon White to pay $900 in fines over a failure to file personal financial disclosures in 2024 and 2025.

D.C.’s government ethics board censured Ward 8 Council member Trayon White on Monday, ordering him to pay $900 in fines over a failure to file personal financial disclosures in 2024 and 2025.

White missed three of the twice-yearly disclosure deadlines, the D.C. Board of Ethics and Government Accountability said.

“Accordingly, the Board assesses a civil penalty of $300 for each count for a total civil penalty of $900 and directs the Respondent to file the required reports consistent with this opinion,” its decision said.

The reasoning for the censure, the board said, stemmed from White’s position and responsibilities as a council member and elected official. The missing disclosures “undermines the public’s faith in District government and merits more than imposition of a civil penalty for late filing,” it said.

The three missing disclosures were due November 2024, and May and November 2025.

In December 2024, his colleagues on the D.C. Council voted unanimously to expel White from the legislative body over a federal bribery case that is set for trial in September. White is accused of accepting $35,000 in cash bribes to influence city contracts.

White returned to the council in August 2025 after winning the special election for his former seat.