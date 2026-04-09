Metro hair-touching suspect back in jail, accused of stalking DC woman

Prosecutors said Bryan Betancur made antisemitic remarks and performed a Nazi salute toward the woman during a March 20 encounter in Northwest D.C., which she recorded.

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man accused of targeting women on Metro trains is back behind bars — and facing a new stalking charge in D.C.

Bryan Betancur, 28, who had been released on bond after being accused of touching women’s hair while riding Metro, was arrested again Wednesday after investigators said he targeted a different woman in the District.

According to court documents, the alleged behavior ratcheted up after his release.

Prosecutors said Betancur made antisemitic remarks and performed a Nazi salute toward the woman during a March 20 encounter in Northwest D.C., which she recorded.

Investigators said Betancur later livestreamed himself near the U.S. Supreme Court, appearing to search for the woman while she was working as a journalist.

“The victim confirmed that she had been at the location but left prior to the suspect’s livestream video,” a D.C. police news release said.

Court filings also said there was a pattern of harassment online, including explicit messages sent to the victim and repeated unwanted contact.

Authorities said the conduct violated the conditions of his release, which included staying off Metro property and following court orders.

He was arrested by a member of the U.S. Marshal Service at D.C. Superior Court Wednesday and turned over to D.C. police, according to the news release.

Betancur is now being held without bond on the new stalking charge.

He is also among those who were previously pardoned for their role in the Jan. 6 riot.

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