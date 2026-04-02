2 Metro employees dead after murder-suicide in Friendship Heights

Police said officers responded to the area of 44th and Jenifer Streets NW, where both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

D,C, police at the scene in Friendship Heights on Thursday morning.(WTOP/Pablo Rouco) D,C, police at the scene in Friendship Heights on Thursday morning.(WTOP/Pablo Rouco) Two Metro employees are dead after a murder-suicide Thursday morning in the Friendship Heights area of D.C., according to police.

Officers responded at 1 a.m. to the area of 44th and Jenifer streets NW, where 42-year-old Robert Stokes, of Middle River, Maryland, and 44-year-old Terrell Cross, of Bethesda, Maryland, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said in a news release Cross shot Stokes, then shot himself and that the shooting was tied to a domestic dispute.

The shooting happened near the Friendship Heights Metro station and bus bay, but did not occur on Metro property, according to Metro CEO and General Manager Randy Clarke.

Police said they recovered a gun at the scene.

Clarke confirmed the men involved were Metro employees during Thursday morning’s board meeting, and took a moment of silence “to recognize the loss our team is feeling.”

“Our staff is the soul of this organization, and just very much appreciate what they do every day,” Clarke said before asking for the moment of silence.

The union representing Metro workers also released a statement Thursday.

“Local 689 lost members of our Union family overnight. Our prayers are with the members’ loved ones and families,” the union said.

Below is a map showing where the incident took place.

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