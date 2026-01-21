Janeese Lewis George lays out priorities of DC mayor campaign: ‘Put people first’

With D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser not running again, several candidates have announced plans to seek the city’s top job, including Ward 4 D.C. Council Member Janeese Lewis George.

Lewis George said she decided to enter the race with a focus on affordability, citing rising costs that she said are squeezing residents across the city.

“I am running for mayor to put people first, and that means addressing the real affordability crisis we have in the city,” Lewis George said.

Among her top priorities, she said, is expanding access to child care, as families struggle to balance housing, food and care costs.

“We’re going to implement universal child care. We’re going to expand the eligibility of our child care subsidy until everyone can afford it, until it’s universal for all D.C. families,” she said.

Lewis George has also drawn distinctions between herself and the current administration, saying she would continue investments in parks, recreation and support for small businesses. She said she believes residents want a city government that responds more effectively day to day.

Lewis George pointed to ongoing issues at the Office of Unified Communications, which oversees the city’s 911 system, as an example of where she believes accountability needs to improve.

“We’re going to have to increase the amount of call takers we have. In addition to increasing the amount of call takers we have, we’re going to have to increase the amount of training,” she said.

As tensions grow between D.C. and the federal government, Lewis George said stronger leadership is needed to protect home rule.

She said one of her first actions as mayor would be reviewing mayoral and police chief orders, making sure police are not taking part in immigration enforcement, which she said she believes has contributed to “distrust in our communities.”

She said the focus of D.C. police should remain on reducing crime in the District, while the city pushes back against what she described as federal overreach.

“Working with our attorney general, Brian Schwalb, and making sure that we’re using every tool we have to fight back against federal intrusion on our autonomy,” she said, adding that she would also work directly with Congress and regional leaders.

She also contrasted her record with former Council member Kenyan McDuffie, who has also announced a run for mayor, arguing that effective leadership requires follow-through.

“It’s one thing to put legislation forward. It’s another thing to have it implemented and funded,” Lewis George said.

On a lighter note, Lewis George was asked about what she would like residents to know about her that they might not know.

“I think people should know I’m also just a real big goofball,” she said.

Lewis George said she loves comedy and is frequently at comedy club Room 808 to hear new talent try out their new jokes.

“I just love laughing and having, and bringing laughter into every space,” she said.

Asked about her favorite local restaurant, Lewis George said Andrene’s Caribbean and Soul Food, near Third and Kennedy Street NW, is a frequent stop.

“Andrene just, she knows how to make a mean mac and cheese. The jerk chicken wings are just top tier,” she said.

And for music, Olivia Dean comes up a lot in her music playlist.

“I am obsessed with Olivia Dean right now. I mean, she’s just a breath of fresh air,” she said.

And to unwind with TV, she’s got a particular taste.

“This is so funny, I love British crime,” she said with a laugh. “And my husband makes fun of me, like, anytime a British crime goes up, he’s like, ‘I’m sure you’re about to watch this British crime show.’”

Listen to the full interview below:

WTOP's Mike Murillo speaks to Janeese Lewis George about her candidacy for D.C. mayor.

