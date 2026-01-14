Kenyan McDuffie announces run for DC mayor in sit-down interview with WTOP

The former D.C. Council member laid out his vision for the District, promising to work for an economy that will lift locals and to be a fighter for Home Rule and residents' rights.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Kenyan McDuffie announces run for DC mayor

Saying his city is “at a crossroads,” former D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie announced his run for mayor.

During a sit-down interview with WTOP, McDuffie promised to work for an economy, with a touch of populism, that will lift residents citywide and to be a fighter for Home Rule and the rights of D.C. residents who feel like their rights are trampled by the federal government.

McDuffie recalled his roots as a mail carrier, a job he said, “changed my life.” From there, he paid his way through Howard University, became a lawyer and worked as a prosecutor before entering politics.

“My entire service has been about fighting for people who can’t fight for themselves, and delivering on the promise of our city,” McDuffie said.

“I know that there are people who are looking at the country right now and really struggling with what we’re seeing. They need somebody who brings a level of experience to be able to make that fight, but also to do it in a smart way.”

He joins a growing field of candidates, which includes his former colleague, Ward 4 Council member Janeese Lewis George. Others include Regan Jones and Robin Gross running as democrats and James McMorris and Rhonda Hamilton running as independents.

McDuffie spoke with WTOP from the living room of his family home — where he grew up and has been in his family for generations. He also has a pair of faded, yellow seats from the old RFK Stadium.

Below are his full answers, lightly edited for clarity, to the issues he was asked about.

WTOP's John Domen: Democrats nationwide want someone they feel will fight for them against the Trump administration. As someone who has played a significant role in how things go around D.C., how would you fight for them? Would you be willing to fight and stand up for D.C.? How do you view the Trump administration’s role in influencing your job?

Kenyan McDuffie: “I’ve spent part of my career fighting where law enforcement have engaged in racially profiling residents, where they’ve engaged in excessive force. I know how to fight and deliver a just city. And those are the types of things that residents are clamoring for right now. They want somebody who both knows how to fight, but not just fighting for fighting sake; the ability to build bridges across the city; to bring people together; to put solutions in place that address these really tough issues is what people are looking for right now.” Domen: Mayor Muriel Bowser has been criticized for her approach to President Donald Trump and his administration. Her defense is limited home rule, and she doesn’t have much of a choice. How do you judge the way that she’s approached that, and how would you handle that?

McDuffie: “In my conversations that I’ve had with residents all across this city, they want to make sure that there’s a leader in the office of mayor who protects home rule, but also understands that we have to fight to protect our residents’ rights. Everybody across the District of Columbia — whether you are an immigrant, really trying to figure out how to make the ends meet in a city that’s becoming increasingly unaffordable, or you’ve been here for 30 years and are disgusted what we’re seeing coming out of our federal government. We’re going to champion those values that people really care about, because I know that largely Washingtonians who are here want to look out for their neighbors. They want communities that aren’t being torn apart by federal law enforcement.” Domen: How would you bring clarity to the confusion that exists right now between Metropolitan Police Department’s relationship with federal law enforcement?

McDuffie: “I grew up at a time, where … in the 1980s and 1990s, the National Guard had descended onto communities across the District of Columbia because of the high levels of violence. And it’s going to be important to make sure that the communication with the Metropolitan Police Department and federal law enforcement happens to solve crimes. We want to make sure that we hold violent offenders accountable. On the other hand, what we don’t need is the federal overreach that we’re seeing right now that are targeting families and showing up in places where people gather, where communities have safe spaces. It is unacceptable, and we need to fight against that. And I will.” Domen: What’s the biggest problem facing the city right now? What are the first topics you would be able to tackle once you take office on day one?

McDuffie: “People want a more affordable city, and they want a government that works. What I would deliver on day one is open, transparent government, a focus on making Washington, D.C. the most affordable city in the United States and also delivering on basic services. We want to make this government more efficient. We want to make it more streamlined.” “We want to eliminate the red tape for people who want to start a business. We also don’t want to continue to prey on folks with traffic tickets and enforcement in ways that communities have been plagued by increasing costs. We know that there are folks in this city simply trying to figure out ways to get to work favorably, simply trying to figure out ways to make money, to take care of themselves and their families, and we want to lighten that load for them,” he said. Later in the interview, McDuffie said he promised to deliver details about his policy prescriptions as he meets with city residents during his campaign. Domen: Is it easier or harder to raise a family in D.C. now?

McDuffie: “I’m going to fight to make it easier. I know having grown up in this city, both myself and my wife, as we’re raising two daughters in this city, that families want to be able to have schools that are quality in their neighborhood. … So we need to make sure that we’re looking at the things that are increasing costs across the District of Columbia and attack those head on. We know that housing is a big deal for residents across the District of Columbia right now, for example. … I’m going to lower the cost to build so that we have housing that supports every resident across this city, regardless of income and regardless of ZIP code. Whether you own or operate the restaurant, or whether you work at the back of the house, we’re going to make sure there’s a place for you, if you want to call the District of Columbia home. Whether you are new to the city and just got here three weeks ago, or you’ve been here for 30 years, we’re going to make sure that you can afford to stay in Washington, D.C.” Domen: One notable candidate in the race is Ward 4 Council member Janeese Lewis George. She is self-described as a democratic socialist. How do you contrast your campaign and what you would do as mayor with hers?

McDuffie: “As somebody who has seen the challenges facing the District of Columbia over the years, I went down to the council with a mandate to deliver solutions to some of our most intractable issues, so I’m proud of actually, the record that I’ve developed on the council where I have fought discrimination in employment and housing. I have fought to put funding in a budget to deliver hundreds of millions of dollars to build affordable housing across the District of Columbia. … I think the difference between myself and any candidate who runs for mayor is both the ability to fight for what’s right, to fight for the things that residents across the District of Columbia deserve from their government, to feel the impact in their ordinary lives, but also to deliver a future that is brighter, to allow residents right now who are pushed to the margins and in the shadows to come into the light. I’ve developed that record over time. I know how to get things done, to build bridges across differences, and that’s what D.C. needs today.” Domen: Favorite restaurant?

McDuffie: “Always got to go with the staple like Ben’s Chili Bowl because of his history and my love for the Ali family, and what they’ve been able to do over the decades. It really has served as an introduction in many ways for people in the District of Columbia. And so I love Ben’s Chili Bowl. I probably put that as a top of my favorite restaurant.” Domen: What are you watching on TV?

McDuffie: “I watch whatever my wife turns on TV. She is the CEO of this household, and so whatever she’s watching is my favorite show.” Domen: What’s on your playlist?

McDuffie: “Oh, it’s going to be go-go and hip hop. I will tell you I have been going back listening to some old go-go, because they just had the Go-Go Awards last week, and so Trouble Funk’s “Drop The Bomb” was playing on the radio for me this week. Also, I could never go wrong with some good Rare Essence and some old BYB (Backyard Band).” Domen: What chores around the house are your responsibility?

McDuffie: “I am somebody who loves to keep a tidy house, and so I usually clean the bathrooms, but I also wash any dish that I see in the sink.” Domen: When’s the last time your wife rolled her eyes at you?

McDuffie: “The last time I saw my wife. I love my wife. We’ve been together — married for 20 years, together for 30 years. I actually met my wife at this house, at a cookout right outside there. And so this home, in many ways, has been the center of both the community and my life. And my wife and I are really proud to be able to raise our daughters right here. She knows who she married. We love each other, but there are times where I’m going to probably get on her nerves, just like I get on my daughter’s nerves.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.