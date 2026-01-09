‘It’s going to be incredible’: State fair celebrating America’s 250th set for National Mall

America’s 250th birthday kicks off on the National Mall with Freedom 250’s historic celebration, featuring a state fair, massive July 4 fireworks, and nationwide events.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WTOP's Jimmy Alexander speaks with Keith Krock, CEO of Freedom250, about next year's festivities

The celebration of America’s 250th birthday officially started on the National Mall with the presentation that transformed the Washington Monument into a canvas showing parts of our nation’s history.

Freedom 250, the group launched by President Donald Trump, was the organization that made it happen.

During a conversation with WTOP, Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach said that while the group was taking the celebration across the country, many of the events showcasing the nation’s birthday would be held in D.C.

“We’re going to have the Great American State Fair on the National Mall,” Krach said. ”We’re going to have all 50 states there, all kinds of exhibits. It’s going to be incredible.”

Yes, along with carnival rides on America’s front yard, there will also be funnel cake during the three-week fair that starts June 25.

“You’re going to be able to get that hot dog on a stick, all that stuff. You might get sick going on those rides because they’re going to be spinning you around,” Krach joked.

The Fourth of July will take place during the fair, and Krach said they are planning on having the biggest fireworks display in the history of the United States for the celebration.

Krach said the event he is most looking forward to takes place this September: “We affectionately call it the ‘Patriot Games,’ and that’s going to involve high school athletes.”

The event will have a male and female from each state and territory competing against each other in different sporting events.

Also taking place on the National Mall on May 17 will be the “One Nation Under God: National Prayer Gathering.” Eight days later, a Memorial Day observance will be held at Arlington National Cemetery’s Memorial Amphitheater.

Krach did confirm that during the celebration of our nation’s 250th birthday, there will be some grounding and pounding in a UFC octagon on the South Lawn of the White House.

“That will be part of it,” Krach said. He did not specify a date for the UFC fight.

However, there are plans in the making to exhibit projections — similar to the recent Washington Monument presentation — at places like the Hoover Dam and the Sphere in Las Vegas.