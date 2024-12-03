3 DC firefighters injured while battling rowhouse blaze in Northwest

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital this evening after battling a fire which spread across several rowhomes in Northwest D.C.

All three firefighters were hospitalized in stable condition. Officials told WTOP on Sunday the firefighters have been released from the hospital.

According to D.C. Fire & EMS, firefighters were called to the area just before 4 p.m. on reports of a fire inside a vacant rowhouse at 9th and P streets NW.

Officials say six structures in total were impacted by the fire. It’s not known at this time how many of those buildings were vacant.

Roads in the area were closed Saturday, as emergency crews continued to secure the site.

Several roads are closed in the area of 9th and P Streets Northwest as DC Fire battles this second alarm fire. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/AKZlLiIctr — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 28, 2024

