DC public pool clean up is underway

At the Anacostia Recreation Center, a crew of six are using squeegees and pressure washers to remove about three inches of deep green algae and other gunk that collected at the bottom of the pool for the past five months.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DC begins cleaning pools for summer season

Crews are scrubbing and pressure washing all of the city’s public swimming pools, as D.C. prepares for some fun in the sun this summer.

It’s a job that requires some good, old-fashioned elbow grease and a lot of soap.

“I just love swimming. I’ve been around swimming all my life,” said Howard Gasaway III, a former competitive swimmer and coach, now with the D.C. Department of General Services’ aquatics division.

He said D.C.’s harsh winter was tough on the outdoor pools, even though they’re covered with tarps and left half full of water to protect the concrete shell.

“The covers got taken off like a week ago, that’s the first phase,” he said. “Once I inspect the pool shell, my staff will start power washing, lightly acid and start cleaning the pool shell.”

At the Anacostia Recreation Center, a crew of six use squeegees and pressure washers to remove about three inches of deep green algae that collected at the bottom of the pool over the past five months.

“We prep all of our outdoor pools. Once the pool is drained, I inspect the pool, I walk the pool,” said Gasaway, who has been managing the pools for 14 years. “Anything unsafe, I try to identify as I inspect the pool shell.”

At 300,000 gallons, the Anacostia Recreation Center pool is one of the biggest in the city. It will take a full day to scrub.

Gasaway and his crews are responsible for 47 public pools and 33 spray parks, and opening day is coming up soon.

“Right now, I’ve got until Memorial Day,” he said with a laugh.

All outdoor pools are scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend and until around Labor Day.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.