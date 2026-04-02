DC spring cleanup underway, with road repairs and rat control efforts

D.C. is launching an aggressive spring cleanup effort aimed at improving infrastructure, beautifying neighborhoods and reducing the city’s growing rat population.

D.C. is launching an aggressive spring cleanup effort aimed at improving infrastructure, beautifying neighborhoods and reducing the city’s growing rat population.

The 10th annual spring cleanup is now underway.

On Wednesday, city leaders announced plans to resurface roads, repair sidewalks and expand rodent control efforts across the District during an event in Ward 7 along Pennsylvania Avenue SE, as crews repaved streets and cleaned nearby.

“We have the most beautiful city in the world — people tell me that every time they visit,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “Just like many people are doing around their own homes and yards, this is the time we clean up from a long winter.”

City transportation officials say winter weather took a toll on roads and sidewalks.

“We’ll resurface 81 miles of roadway and restore 40 miles of sidewalk,” said D.C. Department of Transportation Director Sharon Kershbaum.

She said snow, ice and prolonged freezing temperatures contributed to widespread wear and tear.

Kershbaum added that, over the past seven years, DDOT has repaired more than 820 miles of streets and brought more than 80% of the city’s road network into a state of good repair.

While the city will lead much of the effort, Bowser is urging residents to take part — starting with a call or click.

“We want our neighbors, Advisory Neighborhood Commissions and block captains to think about ways they can do their own spring cleaning,” she said.

Residents are encouraged to report issues such as illegal dumping, missed trash, potholes or rodent activity through the city’s 311 system — either by calling 311 or submitting a request online. City officials say those reports help crews prioritize cleanup and repairs.

The city is also ramping up efforts to control rats using a three-part strategy.

“We’re going to use a series of baiting, tracking powder and a fertility suppressant,” said D.C. Health Director Dr. Ayanna Bennett. “We are doing absolutely everything to get the population down and then keep it down.”

Officials say the fertility control method is designed to reduce reproduction over time, complementing traditional pest control measures.

Rat abatement will take place in three-week cycles, with crews applying treatments and monitoring rodent activity before adjusting their approach.

The city’s main cleanup event is scheduled for Saturday, April 25. Officials will also launch the Helping Hand program, which provides tools to residents organizing neighborhood cleanups.

Cleanup sites for the April 25 event include:

Ward 1: Banneker Recreation Center, 2500 Georgia Ave. NW

Ward 2: Garrison Elementary School, 1200 S St. NW

Ward 3: Guy Mason Recreation Center, 3700 Calvert St. NW

Ward 4: Emery Heights Recreation Center, 5701 Georgia Ave. NW

Ward 5: Crummell School, 1900 Gallaudet St. NE

Ward 6: Sherwood Recreation Center, 640 10th St. NE

Ward 7: Washington Senior Wellness Center, 3001 Alabama Ave. SE

Ward 8: Malcolm X Park, 500 Parkland Place SE

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