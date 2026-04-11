DC man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 shooting of innocent bystander

Dearay Wilson, 30, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder while armed, according to a release from the Department of Justice on Friday.

A D.C. man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a deadly 2021 shooting that killed an innocent bystander.

Dearay Wilson, 30, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder while armed, according to a release from the Department of Justice on Friday.

Judge Neal E. Kravitz sentenced Wilson to 18 years behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a gun offender.

The case stems from a June 2021 shooting in Northwest D.C. that left 53-year-old Jeremy Black dead.

Prosecutors noted that Wilson and three others drove to the area of Johnson Avenue and the 1400 block of R Street NW, where they opened fire on a group gathered outside an apartment building. More than 45 rounds were fired onto the busy street.

Black, who was walking with his wife and two friends after going to dinner at a nearby restaurant, was struck once in the torso while crossing Johnson Avenue. He died at the scene. Authorities say he was not involved in the dispute and was an innocent bystander.

After the shooting, Wilson and the others fled in a stolen vehicle.

“This sentencing sends a clear and necessary message: violent crime will not go unanswered,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in a statement. “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones, and we remain committed to stopping senseless violence in the District.”

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