DC police release video in stray-bullet death

Erron Franklin | efranklin@wtop.com

July 1, 2021, 6:18 PM

D.C. police released video of four people wanted for questioning in the death of a man who was killed by a stray bullet on 14th Street in Northwest Tuesday night.

“We certainly want to talk to them, find out what their involvement is in this and ultimately bring this very tragic case to a close for that family,” Police Chief Robert J. Contee said at a briefing Thursday.

Jeremy Black, 53, of Takoma Park, Maryland, was shot and killed as he was leaving dinner with his wife a few blocks from Logan Circle.

The video shows four people exiting what appears to be a white Chevrolet Equinox returning to the car and leaving the scene “in a hurry,” Contee said.

“We believe these individuals obviously are involved in this shooting, which is the reason why we released [the video],” Contee said.

Black was the father of two children and worked in the Inspector General’s Office of the Peace Corps, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reported.

Residents in the area said their windows and cars were damaged.

A police report said officers found evidence that a handgun and rifle were used in the incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099.

