Deadly DC stray bullet incident possibly linked to other shootings

November 26, 2021, 7:40 AM

Investigators say there’s a possible connection between an incident in June where a stray bullet killed a 53-year-old man in Northwest D.C. and three other shootings.

Jeremy Black was killed by a stray bullet while out with his wife on 14th Street NW on June 29.

The man arrested Wednesday for Black’s death, Dearay Anthony Wilson, 25, also had a fully loaded gun of the same caliber used to kill Black in his jacket when he was taken into custody, according to court documents.

One of the shootings believed to be connected to the stray bullet happened just a few weeks after Black was killed, about a block away. It was caught on cell phone video.

The other incidents include a shooting on Jan. 7 along Columbia Road in Northwest that left three teens and two adults injured, and a mass shooting at a block party back in August of 2020 that injured 21 people and killed Christopher Brown, 17.

Details about the night Black was killed note that Wilson went to Washington Hospital Center after the shooting with a t-shirt wrapped around his hand, claiming he was shot during a robbery.

Suspicious of his story, detectives took his clothes and shoes as evidence. According to charging documents, DNA from his items was eventually connected to the Chevy Equinox used to get away from the scene of Black’s death.

Wilson has been charged with second-degree murder while armed for Black’s death and is being held without bond. He will be in court Dec. 6.

