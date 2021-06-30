Coronavirus News: Delta variant is COVID 'on steroids,' expert says | Global deaths hit 4 million | What precautions should I take at hotels? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Man killed by stray bullet on popular DC nightlife corridor

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

June 30, 2021, 6:07 PM

Jeremy Black, 53, of Takoma Park, Maryland, was killed by a stray bullet on Tuesday night. (Courtesy the Black family, NBC Washington)

A man was killed by a stray bullet on 14th Street Northwest in D.C. as he was leaving dinner with his wife Tuesday night, according to WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

Jeremy Black, 53, of Takoma Park, Maryland, was shot and killed when two men opened fire on each other in the 1400 Block of R Street Northwest, a few blocks from Logan Circle. Black was the father of two children and worked in the Inspector General’s Office of the Peace Corps, NBC Washington reported.

Black was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police are searching for a white Chevrolet Equinox seen fleeing the scene on surveillance camera footage.

D.C. Police said this is a vehicle of interest in the case. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

NBC Washington spoke to nearby residents, who described the gunfire as sudden, rapid and loud.

One man said he was inside his home when his window shattered and a bullet just missed him.

“My window shattered and I kind of got covered in glass, and a bit of bullet shrapnel landed next to me,” he said.

Other residents said they had damage to windows and parked cars.

A police report said officers found evidence that a handgun and rifle were used in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

