Adams Morgan’s PorchFest brings 100+ bands to DC on Saturday

Music lovers will be flocking to Adams Morgan in D.C. on Saturday for the neighborhood's annual spring PorchFest, a free music festival showcasing more than 100 bands.

Music lovers will be flocking to Adams Morgan in D.C. on Saturday for the neighborhood’s annual spring PorchFest, a free music festival showcasing more than 100 bands across more than 25 makeshift “stages,” many of which are actual porches.

The festival is happening Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m., and dozens of nearby businesses will be offering discounts for the occasion, according to the festival’s website. Tents set up in the area of the festival, which spans a large area but is anchored by 18th Street from Florida Avenue to Columbia Road, will be giving out wristbands for access to discounts at nearby establishments.

That stretch of 18th Street will be closed to parking and vehicle traffic from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, D.C. police said.

The full lineup and schedule is available online, and the festival has something for everyone, with bands and acts spanning a wide range of genres.

Organizers are asking attendants to avoid driving, if possible, and to either walk, bike or use public transportation instead. The closest Metro stop to the event is the Woodley Park/Adams Morgan station on the Red Line.

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